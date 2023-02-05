Dhubri (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): A large number of women on Saturday staged a protest in front of a police station in Assam's Dhubri district against the Assam government's action against child marriage.

Security personnel were forced to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the women who gathered in front of the Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district to stage a protest.

The women demanded the release of their respective husbands and sons who were arrested by police in connection with cases related to child marriage.

According to police, security personnel were forced to resort to the lathi charge when the protesters tried to break the police station gate and security barrier.

Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district told ANI that, one CRPF personnel was injured during the tussle.

"There is no report of any injury from the civilian side. The situation is now under control," Aparna N said.

Assam police have so far arrested 2258 persons across the state in connection with cases related to child marriage.

Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said that among the arrested individuals 52 were priests and Qazis involved in child marriages.

"The maximum number of people have been arrested from Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Vishwanath districts," he added.

DGP Singh further informed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the Police to carry out a probe as he had got inputs that child marriage was rampant in the state.

"About two months ago, CM Sarma had told police that he had got inputs that child marriage was rampant in the various parts of the state and directed Police to carry out a probe. After the directions from the CM, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities and prominent people of various communities and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state," DGP Singh said mentioning that the collected data belonged to the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The DGP said that most of the cases have been registered under different provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC sections and action will be taken as per the law.

He said that the arrested persons will be produced before the court.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the crackdown against child marriages in the state would continue in the coming days. (ANI)

