Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.

The 'Women Startup Summit 2020' to be held on October 31 will be part of the government's proactive steps to increase female participation in the entrepreneurship segment, a KSUM release said here on Thursday. With Women and Technology as its theme, the summit is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Others Form ‘People’s Alliance’ For Restoration of Rights Held Before August 5, 2019.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

The October 31 summit comes as a culmination to a week- long (October 26-31) programme that will announce the winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best inclusive IEDC, it said. It will showcase the National Grand Challenge featuring startups with women founders/products positively impacting the lives of women shortlisted from the She Loves Tech India 2020, the release said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Punjab Farmers to Hold State-Wide Protests Against New Farm Laws on October 17.

KSUM pointed out that Kerala has very less women participation in the startup ecosystem and even less in the technology space.

The summit will have speakers from industry and corporates encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and giving them tips to success in their business endeavours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)