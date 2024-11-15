New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Women voters outnumbered men in phase 1 of the Jharkhand assembly elections with 37 of 43 seats recording a higher women turnout, Election Commission said on Friday.

The phase 1 of polls held on November 13 also saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, which was 2.75 per cent higher than the turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly polls in these 43 seats.

"Women voters participated enthusiastically, surpassing the overall male turnout by 4.8 per cent, underscoring their increasing involvement in shaping the democratic process," EC said.

Jharkhand chief electoral officer has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has been completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.

Final votes polled will be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots. Postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters -- those above 85 years of age, persons with disability, those deployed in essential services and voters on election duty.

Daily account of such postal ballots received, according to the established guidelines, are given to all candidates, the poll authority noted.

