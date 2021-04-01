Coimbatore, Apr 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that women in the state will not have protection if the DMK was voted to power in the April 6 assembly election.

Referring to the alleged offensive remarks made by DMK MP A Raja recently over his birth, the CM said DMK Chief M K Stalin 'failed' to condemn the comments of his party leaders on women.

He said there would be no protection to women if the Dravidian party was voted to power.

The ruling AIADMK lodged a police complaint and a case has been registered against Raja. Later, the senior DMK leader apologised for his remark but claimed his words were taken out of context.

Addressing a meeting seeking votes for the AIADMK candidates and alliance parties here, Palaniswami said Stalin had submitted a memorandum to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit levelling graft charges against him and some ministers, while 13 former ministers from the DMK were facing corruption charges.

Palaniswami further said the DMK government led by late M Karunanidhi was the only one in the country to be dismissed on charges of corruption by the Centre in 1976.

He listed out various welfare projects implemented by the AIADMK government, including Athikadavu-Avanashi water project, construction of flyovers and roads.

Earlier, campaigning in the Nilgiris district, Palaniswami attacked the DMK for trying to divert the attention of the people by spreading lies about his government.

