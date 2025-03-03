New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday recorded the evidence (Statement) of the woman wrestler's husband. Former BJP MP and ex-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is facing trial in this case. He appeared before the court to attend the hearing.

The statement was recorded in the closed courtroom. The recording of the statement has been deferred to the next date.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia recorded part of the chief examination of the prosecution witness. The court will record further examination in chief on March 25.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appeared for the Delhi police and recorded the evidence of the witness.

The witness had reached the court 2 PM. His statement was recorded for more than two hours.

On the other hand, Advocate Rajiv Mohan, alongwith Advocate Rehan Khan, appeared for the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court has recently allowed the application of accused seeking to record the statement of husband of main witness in this case.

After allowing the application, the court had deferred the recording of evidence of the main witness.

The Rouse Avenue court, on November 4, issued a summons to the witness/victim for the recording of evidence (Examination). She was the main participant in the women wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023. She is one of the complainants also in the matter. (ANI)

