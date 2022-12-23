New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a case from Rajasthan's Kota where a professor allegedly demanded sexual favours from a girl student and failed her upon refusing to oblige.

The Commission has constituted a 3-member fact-finding team to look into the matter.

According to an official statement, the girl alleged that the assistant professor failed her in the final year exam after she refused to agree to his demands.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. The Commission has constituted a 3-member Fact Finding Team to look into the alleged matter. The team will also be inquiring upon the action taken by the authorities," it said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

