Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday came out against the practice of conducting entrance tests by some schools for admission in Class 1 and said it won't be allowed in the state.

While speaking during a programme here, the minister said it is the time when everybody mulls whether even examinations are necessary for first standard students.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

"Some schools conduct entrance tests and interviews for the admission of students in first standard. I would like to say here that it won't be allowed at any cost," Sivankutty said.

Referring to the recent ragging cases reported in some schools, he said though they were small and isolated incidents, it brought shame to the state in general.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

Steps would be taken to regulate such practices in the future, the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)