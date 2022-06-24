Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), Jun 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has started the work for building a road to the ancestral village of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff the late Gen Bipin Rawat.

There is no road connectivity currently to Gen Rawat's Sain village though there is a road up to Birmoli Khal, which is a few kilometers from his village.

The government has sanctioned Rs 22 lakh to extend it up to Sain, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Satya Prakash Rathore said.

The PWD is executing the project. "The Road cutting work has begun already and the village will have road connectivity in three months," the PWD official said.

Gen Rawat had visited his village Sain with his wife Madhulika on April 29, 2018 and told his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat that he had requested the state government to provide direct road connectivity to the village.

After the former CDS' letter the state government gave its consent to build the Birmoli-Sain-Madanpur-Dada Mandi road which will connect the Sain village.

After the death of the former CDS and his wife in a tragic air crash last year, the demand for starting the work urgently on the project gained momentum.

From Dadamandi to Sain, the road cutting work up to 10 km has been completed and preparation is on to start the second phase work of the project, Rathore said.

