Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the dedicated service rendered by volunteers of BAPS, a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship, and asked them to work to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Modi virtually addressed a Karyakarta Sammelan of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) organised at Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It is said in our culture that 'seva param dharma' (seva is top duty). We not only speak about it, we also practice it", Modi said.

He appealed to the BAPS volunteers to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047 through their services.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.

BAP Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony.

