India News | Work-from-Home, Carpooling, Virtual Meetings, Fuel Cuts, Energy Saving: Agriculture Ministry Tightens Expenditure

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced a series of cost-cutting and resource conservation measures following a review meeting with officials from the Agriculture Ministry, Rural Development Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and other departments.

The decisions were taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for frugality, self-reliance and prudent use of national resources, officials said.

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Among the key outcomes of the meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, officials collectively took a voluntary pledge not to purchase gold for one year, except in unavoidable personal or family circumstances such as a wedding.

This decision is more of a voluntary moral-social pledge than a formal government order, which Shivraj Singh Chouhan described as a serious response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and an example of personal restraint in national interest.

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At the administrative level, Minister Chouhan said it was decided in the meeting that the two zonal conferences to be held in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam in the coming days will not be held in physical mode but will be organised in virtual mode.

This will reduce travel, accommodation, venue, logistics and other related expenses, while the process of dialogue and review with states and stakeholders will not be affected.

While addressing the media, Chouhan said, "Electricity conservation in offices has also been prioritised and directed that lights, fans, ACs, computers and other equipment be switched off when not required, and it has been decided to regulate and manage the use of air conditioners and other electrical appliances to prevent unnecessary electricity consumption."

He further added, "It was also decided in the meeting that a work-from-home arrangement will be implemented on a rotational basis for about 20 per cent of employees. However, it was also stated that this should not affect file disposal, meetings, coordination, state-related work and regular office functioning. Employees working from home will remain available through phone, email, video conferencing and e-office."

The Agriculture Minister further stated that to save fuel and ensure better use of public resources, it has been decided to implement a carpooling system one day a week.

This system will be extended up to the director level, while a target has also been set to reduce the use of about one-third of vehicles in the ministry, which will help reduce fuel, vehicle maintenance, driver arrangements and other related expenses.

Chouhan said, "Government tours and meetings will also now be made more controlled and need-based. Only essential tours will be undertaken, and wherever possible, reviews, consultations and meetings will be conducted through video conferencing to prevent unnecessary travel by large groups and to reduce expenditure."

An important part of the meeting was also on edible-oil consumption.

"The ministry has decided to launch a special public awareness campaign for balanced and healthy use of edible oil so that excessive consumption is reduced, there is a positive impact on health, and the goal of reducing the country's dependence on edible oil imports is strengthened. The ongoing mission to increase domestic production of edible oil and oilseeds will be made more effective", Chouhan added.

Regarding the agriculture sector, Chouhan said, "Natural farming and balanced use of fertilisers will have to be taken forward together", adding that the Agriculture Department and ICAR have decided to launch the "Khet Bachao Abhiyan", under which scientists will visit villages to test soil and advise farmers on the appropriate type and quantity of fertilisers based on soil composition.

He said the objective is to curb unnecessary fertiliser use and reduce dependence on imported fertilisers. "The 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' will be run in a more organised and effective manner across the country for 15 days from June 1. Farmers will be made aware, in coordination with state governments, to use fertilisers as per requirement and avoid excess use so that costs are reduced and soil health is protected," he added.

"Preparations for the Kharif season have also been linked to this entire strategy," said Chouhan.

He informed that the Kharif Conference to be held on May 28 and 29 will place special emphasis on balanced fertiliser use, while a separate special session will be held to promote natural farming. It has also been decided to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to this session so that practical and inspiring experiences of natural farming can be shared with the states.

He further added that in the current global circumstances, even small steps can yield large national results.

Chouhan said that savings, restraint and prudent use of resources are not only an economic necessity but also a national responsibility, and while doing all this, farming, food security, nutrition security and farmers' livelihoods will not be allowed to be affected at any cost.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)