Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday informed that the work of Mysuru film city would be taken up this year itself.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar and presented Priyadarshini State Film Awards for the year 2017 today.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

"Without anyone asking for it, we have announced subsidy for 200 Kannada and regional language movies this year in the State budget, a big jump from the earlier limit of 125 movies. Work on Film City in Mysuru would be taken up this year itself," CM Bommai said.

Renowned actress Lakshmi was presented with Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement and Director S Narayan received the Puttanna Kanagal Award. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)