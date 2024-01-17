Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the implementation of Prime Minister JANMAN Yojana has been started in the state and 15 schemes aimed at bringing the Scheduled Tribes to the mainstream will be launched in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Sai said, "Work on Prime Minister JANMAN Yojana has been started and is ongoing. To bring the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to the mainstream and for their progress, PM Modi conceived the JANMAN Yojana. A total of 15 schemes in this direction would be launched on priority and 11 departments are already involved in it. Aadhar cards, roads to remote areas, electricity, and gas connections will be provided under this scheme."

"Paddy is being procured. I believe that over the last 2 days, more than 100 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured. A decision on extending the date of paddy procurement will be decided after the meeting," he added.

In line with the Prime Minister's efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

