New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday said the work to develop mined-out pits at the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area into water bodies has begun.

"Small steps initiate enduring changes! Had directed officials during a visit to Bhatti Mines to identify waterlogging sites in vicinity & use pipes to pump rainwater into deep mined pits. Glad this exercise to create a waterbody, raise watertable & prevent waterlogging has begun," the L-G tweeted.

Also Read | India Records 6,74,021 Cyber Security Incidents This Year Up to June 2022: Government.

The lieutenant governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.

He had asked the officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.

Also Read | Cloud Adoption Can Add $380 Billion to India's GDP, Create 14 Million Jobs: Nasscom.

The district magistrate of South Delhi was directed to identify waterlogging hotspots in the vicinity so that connecting lines could be laid leading up to the pits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)