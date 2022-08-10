Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A worker was found killed in a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar to Take Oath As Bihar CM for 8th Time Today; Here's A List of 7 Times He Took Charge As Chief Minister Before.

Iqbal Ahmed Mohammad Shakib Ansari, aged around 60, was on Tuesday afternoon sleeping on the mezzanine floor of the factory located in Khan compound when some unidentified persons allegedly smashed his head and face with a huge stone and killed him, Shanti Nagar police inspector Nilesh Badakh said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Man Steals RTC Bus To Reach Home in Vizianagaram.

One of the workers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in the factory premises around 3 pm and alerted the police, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

A case was registered on Tuesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is on into the killing and the reason behind it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)