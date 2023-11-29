Uttarkashi, November 29: The courage displayed by the workers trapped for 17 days inside the collapsed Silyara tunnel in the Himalayan mountains of Uttarakhand gave a boost to those involved in the multi-agency rescue operation. Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe, who has been supervising the rescue efforts on Wednesday the courage of the workers who were evacuated safely shows that one should never lose hope in the face of difficulties.

Speaking to ANI on the successful rescue operation, Khulbe said, "I will always wish that such a disaster doesn't strike again. The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates that one should never lose hope. Difficulties do come in life." Khulbe said he used to pray every morning before leaving to inspect the rescue work. "Their courage kept our hopes alive and were therefore able to rescue them." Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Families Extend Gratitude to Government Following Successful Rescue of 41 Workers From Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi (Watch Videos).

Former PMO Advisor Bhaskar Khulbe Speaks on Rescue Operation

#WATCH | On the successful rescue of all 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel, former advisor to PMO Bhaskar Khulbe says, "I will always wish that such a disaster doesn't strike again. The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates shows how one should never leave hope" pic.twitter.com/DpWUC7n1Pd — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening. The breakthrough was achieved at 7:05 pm.

The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also heaped praises on the rescuers and said that they have set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends, who were trapped in the tunnel, that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," PM Modi posted from his X handle. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Rescued Silkyara Tunnel Workers (Watch Video).

Hours after the safe evacuation of the trapped workers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the rescued men over the phone. Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.

