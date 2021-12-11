Surat, Dec 11 (PTI) In over last five years, 'Hunar Haat' provided employment opportunities to more than seven lakh indigenous artisans and craftsmen, and the target is to take this number to 17 lakh in the next two years, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing the media ahead of a 10-day Hunar Haat --the Centre's initiative to promote India's traditional crafts, cuisine and culture -- to be organised here in Gujarat beginning Sunday, Naqvi said this initiative has helped craftsmen to connect to their traditional, ancestral skills and generate employment.

"More than seven lakh artisans and craftsmen have been provided employment and employment opportunities through the organisation of Hunar Haat in different parts of the country. Our effort is to increase this number to 17 lakh in the coming two years," Naqvi said.

"Hunar Haat" is a successful and meaningful campaign to provide opportunities to artisans and craftsmen from different parts of the country for the protection, preservation and promotion of their traditional and ancestral heritage, the Union minister said.

"Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat will inaugurate the Hunar Haat in Surat tomorrow where more than 600 artisans, craftsmen from more than 30 states and Union Territories are participating. Union ministers, MPs, Gujarat ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries will also remain present," he said.

The 34th “Hunar Haat” will see a display of hand-made indigenous products, traditional dishes, various cultural and musical programmes of renowned artists where more than 600 artisans from 30 states and UTs will participate, he said.

Among other attractions will be cultural and musical programmes by various artists.

The next "Hunar Haat" will be organised at JLN Stadium in New Delhi (from December 22, 2021 to January 2, 2022).

In the coming days, “Hunar Haats” will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places, Naqvi said.

A meeting of the ministry's parliamentary consultative committee and a two-day meeting of social welfare and minority welfare ministers, secretaries and senior officials of the state and UT governments will be held on January 20-21, 2022 at the "Kutch Rann Utsav" in Gujarat.

