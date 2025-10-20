Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'deepdaan' in Chitrakoot ahead of Diwali on Sunday. He said that the state government is working towards developing Chitrakoot in a similar way to Ayodhya.

CM Mohan Yadav arrived at Chitrakoot on Sunday and participated in 'deepdaan' in the Mandakini River at Panchvati Ghat. He also distributed gifts among the children on the occasion.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage-2 Curbs Imposed As Air Quality Plummets to 'Very Poor' in National Capital.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mohan Yadav said, "I have come to Chitrakoot where Lord Ram spent 11 years during his 'vanvaas'. This is a wonderful dham. A lot of work is being done for the development of the dham. We can see the result of those works. Tourists should get all kinds of facilities. When Ayodhya Dham has been beautifully developed, Chitrakoot too should be similarly developed. Our Govt is working towards it. Today we celebrated Diwali here with children."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday celebrated Diwali with senior citizens and specially abled individuals at an old age home in Indore.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Customer Guns Down Restaurant Owner After Being Served Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg, Police Launch Manhunt.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayvargiya said, "I have been enjoying participating in these celebrations for thirty-five years, especially enjoying Raksha Bandhan and Diwali with them..."

He further said, "There is excitement about India's women's team playing in the World Cup. I wish them luck and victory... Today we are at 'Aushadi Vatika', we are planting medicinal plants in the premises... We would suggest farmers use these plants to increase agricultural value."

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)