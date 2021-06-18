New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Central government is working towards preparing as many as one lakh frontline Corona Warriors in the country.

The Prime Minister, while launching the customised crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers, said, "We have to be prepared for the upcoming challenges. With this, a campaign to prepare about 1 lakh frontline Corona Warriors is starting in the country."

"A target has been set to train about 1 lakh youth in the country to support the current task force fighting the pandemic. This course will be completed in 2-3 months, so these people will also be available for work immediately," PM Modi stated.

He said that this customised crash course programme will not only give new energy to the healthcare workers fighting against COVID but also provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the special training program of frontline workers, candidates will get free training, a Skill India certificate, food and accommodation facility, stipend along with on-the-job training and accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh for certified candidates.

The Prime Minister also announced that people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for the COVID-19 vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from June 21.

Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the launch.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. (ANI)

