New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Works of revered Bengal School artist Nandalal Bose, Padma Shri awardee K Laxma Goud and iconic modernists SH Raza and Krishen Khanna will go under the hammer for the first time in AstaGuru's upcoming 'Collector's Choice' Modern Indian Art auction on June 20-21.

The two-day auction, showcasing a collection of over 200 artworks, will present bidders with masterpieces of some of the finest Indian modernists such as MV Dhurandhar, Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, MF Husain, Akbar Padamsee, VS Gaitonde and Manit Bawa, among others.

Leading the 'Collectors Choice' auction line-up is a 1941 work by Bose. The tempera on paper work, featuring in an auction for the first time, depicts the immortal imagery of Radha and Krishna churning butter.

Through vibrant colours and intricate details, as well as the serene expressions and graceful postures of the figures, the work evokes a sense of harmony and embodies the spirit of divine love. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 15-20 lakh.

"The ability to acquire artworks at different price points presents a chance for both seasoned and new art connoisseurs to expand their collections with diverse pieces. It encourages exploration and discovery, enabling them to uncover hidden gems and lesser-known artists that might otherwise go unnoticed," said Sunny Chandiramani, senior vice-president (Client Relations) at AstaGuru auction house.

Making it to an auction for the first time is also a 2022 untitled work by eminent artist K. Laxma Goud. Estimated to sell at Rs 20-25 lakh, the work executed with acrylic on canvas is touted to be a brilliant example of the artist's vibrant and captivating colour and his mastery over figurative subjects.

The auction will also present several renditions by celebrated artist Krishen Khanna depicting his famous 'Bandwallah' figure. It showcases a group of Bandwallahs through the medium of a bronze sculpture.

Executed in 2016, the work, appearing in any auction for the first time, is estimated to be sold at Rs 10-20 lakh.

FN Souza's iconic head imagery, the mixed media on paper creation, executed in 1956 during his stay in London, is also among the rare artworks making it to the auction.

The work originally belonged to the collection of Ragnar Zedell, who met the artist in Stockholm in the early 1960s and became one of his earliest patrons in the city. It is estimated to be acquired at Rs 40-60 lakh.

'Prakriti', an illustrious example of SH Raza's exploration of the 'Bindu' -- which became an iconic element and a unifying motif of his oeuvre -- is also making its auction debut.

Executed in 1994 with acrylic on canvas, the work, embodying Raza's renowned and groundbreaking approach to geometric abstraction, is estimated to be sold at Rs 80 lakh-one crore.

A monochrome abstract landscape work by artist Ram Kumar, titled 'Autumn Landscape' and an untitled work by artist Anjolie Ela Menon -- executed in her signature medium of oil on masonite board -- are also among the highlights of the auctions.

"Executed in 2022, Menon's work was showcased in the exhibition titled 'Anjolie Ela Menon: Nostalgia' at Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. It was also published in the book 'Anjolie - Inner Vision: A Selection of Works from 1956 – 2022' by The Arts Trust, Mumbai, in 2023. This work is estimated to be acquired at Rs 30-40 lakh," said the online auction house.

Kumar's 1950 oil on canvas work is estimated to be acquired at Rs 60- 80 lakh.

