Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): A team led by Luis Benveniste, Global Director of Education, visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar along with participants from Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Togo, Central African Republic, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone. About 65 people, including education ministers and dignitaries from Lyon, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mongolia, and Ghana were also present.

They were apprised of the activities that are held in this special review centre.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Forces on Maximum Alert Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra is the country's first centre for real-time, online comprehensive monitoring of school education. Vidya Review Centre, which has contributed significantly to the radical change in the education sector, has been visited by dignitaries from across the country and the world including the Prime Minister.

The World Bank has adopted the Center for Education Review as a global best practice and advises other developing countries to emulate it. Additionally, in August last year, Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, the US and Ajay Banga, President, of the World Bank visited the Center for Education Review.

Also Read | NITI Aayog Calls to Proritise Technology and AI for Senior Care in India, Says It Is Time To Start Thinking About Special Dimensions for Senior Care.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra collects more than 500 crore data sets every year from all school education initiatives. This huge data is then meaningfully transformed using modern technologies like big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the norm-compliant learning outcomes of students and the state. All data sets are monitored online on a real-time basis.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra records the daily online attendance of all 1.15 crore students and all 4 lakh teachers of the state.

The centre has been very helpful in taking all policy decisions -- data-based decision-making in school education. Necessary data-based inputs are provided through this Vidya Samiksha Kendra and based on this the learning outcome of the students of the state is improved and the education success graph is enhanced.

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said, "Gujarat has used the loan from the World Bank to make sure that education reached every village...World Bank is thinking of developing education in other countries of Africa...To understand the functioning of Vidya Samiksha Kendra, representatives of more than 20 countries visited here today...Gujarat is moving forward in terms of education...We will make sure that the New Education Policy is implemented in the country properly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)