New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): As World Cancer Day was observed on Tuesday, doctors highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and early treatment. They said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is very helpful for cancer patients from low-income families to achieve this.

Dr Nitin Sood from Medanta in Gurugram, Haryana told ANI that many are unable to afford cancer diagnosis and that for them PMJAY scheme is a boon.

"I want to reiterate the importance of early diagnosis and treatment in cancers, especially blood cancers...One of the big problems that we see with cancer diagnosis is that because of financial reasons. Many families are unable to afford cancer diagnosis or tests that lead to a cancer diagnosis and that leads to a lot of fear of cancer," Nitin Sood said.

"Remember our biggest defence against cancers is early diagnosis and early treatment which leads to fewer complications and less cost of treatment. So schemes like this (Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY schemes) which help provide equitable access to all the people who are covered under it are very helpful," he added.

Dr Subhash from Chennai said the Ayushman Bharat scheme benefitted many cancer patients.

"As a practising oncologist in Chennai, I could see the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in a countless number of cancer patients. As the Lancet study says the critical thing is initiation of treatment. I could see this scheme benefiting countless families who have been relieved of the financial burden. With this scheme," he told ANI.

"I truly appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in bringing affordable world-class and quality care to all people, particularly cancer patients."

Dr Balakrishna Patade from Mumbai said that Jan Arogya Yojana is helpful to cancer patients from economically backward families to access tertiary and secondary care centres.

"A lot of time patients who are socially and economically backward have no access to tertiary and secondary care centres where this treatment is done...However, now there is a significant relief for these patients where the Jan Arogya Yojana is giving them Rs 5 lakhs and with that they don't how to worry about finances," Patade said.

"These patients can access a nearby hospital and they can reach a secondary and tertiary care center where cancer treatments are done. So cancer can be diagnosed early, it can be treated early. It is very important that the cancer is diagnosed early."

Dr Piyusha Kulshreshtha from Delhi termed PM Ayushman Bharat a game changer in providing quality and timely healthcare to cancer patients.

"I just want to tell you that PM Ayushman Bharat is a game changer in providing quality and timely healthcare to cancer patients. In cancer, time is very important. If one person is diagnosed with cancer and if he has to go round and round for his treatment, the outcome changes. So with this PM Ayushman Yojana, it is much better than other policies," she said.

Dr Shashank Pandya told ANI how the PMJAY scheme helped many cancer patients to get treatment at the early statege of the disease.

"After the PMJAY scheme (cancer) patients are getting free treatment. So the dropout ratio has also decreased and because of the scheme, patients are coming in the early stage. If cancer is diagnosed in the early stage, we can improve our cure rate," he said.

Dr Dheeraj Gautam from Medanta said that early detection is a cornerstone of effective cancer treatment.

"Early detection is a cornerstone of effective cancer treatment and early diagnosis which plays a vital role in identifying the disease at a stage which is still manageable. Unfortunately, many patients used to delay or escape diagnostic tests due to the high cost and limited access to the advanced diagnostic facility. Ayushman Bharat has changed this scenario by covering critical diagnostic services enabling patients of all socio-economic statuses to assess timely and comprehensive testing," he told ANI.

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4th. This worldwide effort seeks to increase awareness about preventing, detecting, and treating cancer. It brings together people, communities, and organizations globally to emphasize the challenges cancer presents and to motivate actions to fight it. Various events, campaigns, and activities are held around the world to educate people and provide support to those affected by cancer, including patients and their families. (ANI)

