India News | World Environment Day: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami Participates in Lake Beautification Campaign at Bhimtal in Nainital

Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Lake Beautification Campaign at Bhimtal in Nainital district and planted saplings in the Bhimtal Lake area.

Extending the greetings on World Environment Day to the gathering, Dhami called upon everyone to remain committed to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's culture and way of life have always shared a deep connection with nature. Our festivals, traditions, and daily lives have consistently reinforced the values of environmental protection. He stated that World Environment Day reflects our faith in nature and our collective responsibility towards its preservation.

Emphasising the need for united efforts, the Chief Minister said that everyone must actively contribute to the conservation of nature. He noted that Nainital district is globally renowned for its lakes and attracts tourists from across the country and abroad throughout the year. The conservation and enhancement of these lakes remain a top priority for the government. As part of this objective, flowering plants are being planted along the banks of Bhimtal Lake, along with various beautification initiatives.

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He further said that Uttarakhand's lakes hold a unique identity at both national and international levels, and the state government is continuously working towards their protection and promotion.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate during the monsoon season by planting more trees, conserving plants and water sources, maintaining cleanliness in rivers and public places, and reducing the use of plastic. He appealed to all sections of society to contribute actively to this environmental campaign.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami planted a Bougainvillaea sapling in the name of his revered mother, Bisna Devi.

Urban Development, Environment Conservation, Climate Change, and Watershed Management Minister Ram Singh Kaida also planted a sapling in memory of his late mother, Revati Devi.

During the programme, Kumaon Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Rawat planted a sapling in the name of his mother, Savitri Rawat; District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal in the name of his mother, Uma Devi Rayal; Chief Conservator of Forests (Kumaon) Tejaswini Arvind Patil in memory of her late mother, Meena Arvind Patil; Chief Development Officer Arvind Kumar Pandey in the name of his mother, Nagindi Pandey; and Conservator of Forests Niteesh Mani Tripathi in the name of his mother, Neelam Mani Tripathi. (ANI)

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