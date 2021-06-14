New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old world interschool rope skipping silver medallist was arrested in connection with a firing incident in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, police said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj, a resident of Mohan Garden, they said.

He won the silver medal at the 2019 world interschool rope skipping championship in Dubai, police said, adding he got into crime due to a bad company.

Around 10 pm on May 5, police got information regarding a firing incident at a house in Bhagwati Garden Extension by two bike-borne persons, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered on the statement of house owner Beena, and assailants were identified as Pankaj and Rahul Tiwari, the officer said.

"On June 8, police got a tip-off and nabbed Pankaj from Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden. A country-made pistol with two live rounds were also recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered, police said.

Pankaj told the police he is a professional rope skipper and has played multiple national and international tournaments, winning several gold and silver medals, police said.

A few days before the incident, he had a quarrel with a person named Nikhil, the DCP said, adding Beena's son Gautam had supported Nikhil.

Pankaj allegedly fired at the house to terrorise Gautam, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused person, police added.

