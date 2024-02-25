Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday praised Acharya Vidyasagarji Maharaj as a jewel of India and a true patriot and asserted the world must follow his teachings.

He was speaking at the 'Vinayanjali Sabha' organised as part of the Samadhi Mahotsav of Acharya Vidyasagarji Maharaj at Chitnis Park in Nagpur. The programme was organised by Shri Digambar Jain Parwar Mandir Trust and Sakal Jain Samaj.

"The mere 'darshan' of Vidyasagarji Maharaj would bring stability in the lives of countless people. He was truly a patriot. From time to time he gave guidance on various matters from spirituality to the country's development and showed everyone a path. The world should follow his teachings," Bhagwat said.

The revered saint always referred to the country as Bharat and not India, Bhagwat recalled.

Sakal Jain Samaj national president Dr Vijay Darda said Vidyasgaraji Maharaj was not only a revered saint but an embodiment of God.

"We only imagine God. However, after meeting Acharyaji, I realised that God was exactly like this. In 1994, I had the privilege of meeting him during Chaturmas at Ramtek. Since then, I was in regular contact with him. I always got his guidance and blessings," Darda said.

"Although Acharyaji is not with us, he will always be in everyone's heart. His sermons are the guiding path in life," Darda added.

