New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) On the occasion of World Photography Day, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced a week-long 'Heritage Photography Contest' to create greater awareness among people about the country's heritage, the ministry said.

The event began on August 19 and will continue till August 25.

The ministry in a statement said that Patel has asked all photographers, professional or amateur, to click the best photos of the country's cultural heritage and share it on social media with the hashtag 'YeMeraIndia' while and tagging the @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi.

The best photos will be featured on social media platforms of the ministries with full credit to the person behind the lens, it said.

"I urge all photographers on World Photography Day to take pictures of our ancient heritage and tag ministries of @tourismgoi and @MinOfCultureGoI so that they can share it on social media platforms with your names," Patel tweeted.

The contest has been started to give every citizen an opportunity to highlight unprotected heritage sites in their hometown, the statement said.

The contest comes close on the heels of the 'Swadheenta Ke Rang' (colours of freedom) initiative, under which the culture ministry shared videos of eminent artists such as sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukesh and dancer Sonal Mansingh on social media platforms.

