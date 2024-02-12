New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): In celebration of World Radio Day, President Droupadi Murmu will share her life journey with Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on a special radio show airing on February 13.

During the interaction, President Murmu reminisced about her childhood, shared experiences from her educational and professional journey, and reflected on her political career.

She shared anecdotes about her time as the President of India and even recounted her recent ride on the Delhi metro.

She fondly described the story behind her name, which was given to her by her school teacher.

President Murmu, hailing from a tribal background, highlighted her journey of overcoming hardships to serve the nation.

The President also recalled the historic day when she first arrived into the new Parliament for her address to the joint sitting of the House,with the Sengol being carried in front of her.

She expressed her government's commitment to the welfare of tribal populations through initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and articulated her vision for a developed India by 2047.

The hour-long special episode, which was recorded at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will be broadcast on the occasion of World Radio Day i.e. 13th February at 9 am on Akashvani Gold. The episode will be re-broadcast at 7 pm on Akashvani Rainbow. The show will also be available on all social media platforms of Akashvani.

Smriti Irani, has hosted a radio series 'Nai Soch Nai Kahani - A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani,' that has been instrumental in showcasing stories of women empowerment facilitated by government initiatives.

The series that has broadcast 12 episodes till date has spotlighted women from various sectors including entrepreneurship, skill development, finance, law, sports, health, science, media, and business.

The forthcoming episode featuring President Murmu will mark the conclusion of this inspiring series. (ANI)

