Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Noting that there is unprecedented positivity towards India around the globe and every nation is assured about the country's growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said investors around the world have faith in the stability of Indian government's policies.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh' programme here during which he launched 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crores, the Prime Minister said India has broken the trend of governments not getting investment close to general elections. India is expected to for general elections in April-May this year.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra from Amethi, BJP MP Smriti Irani Holds Jan Samwad (Watch Videos).

"We have often seen that people try not to invest close to elections but India has broken that trend. Today investors around the world have full faith on India's policy stability," he said.

The Prime Minister referred to his recent visit to UAE and Qatar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three IIM Campuses, Lay Foundation for Three Permanent IITs Campuses Worth Rs 13,000 Crore on February 20.

"Go anywhere and there is unprecedented positivity towards India, every country is assured of India's growth story and is full of confidence. There is a lot of discussion of 'Modi ki guarantee' in the country but the world is seeing India as a guarantee for better returns," PM Modi said.

He said Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of expressways in the country, the highest number of international airports and has rapid rail.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for new thinking and direction for Viksit Bharat. He said that the earlier approach of keeping the citizens at a bare minimum existence and regional imbalance was not suitable. Uttar Pradesh, he said, also suffered due to this approach.

Speaking about the initiatives of his government, PM Modi said four crore pucca houses were constructed under PM Awas, urban middle-class families were also provided assistance of Rs 7,000 crore to realize their dream of owning a house. Through this, he informed, 25 lakh beneficiary families, including 1.5 lakh families from UP, received rebates in interest.

The Prime Minister touched upon the strength of the small, micro and cottage industries of Uttar Pradesh and mentioned the expansion and support that was provided to the MSME sector of the state along with the benefits of projects like the defence corridor.

He pointed out that local products of every district are being strengthened under One District One Product scheme. Similarly, PM Vishwakarma Scheme will connect lakhs of Vishwakarma families of UP with modern practices.

The Prime Minister highlighted the "fast-paced functioning" of the government and touched upon the toy manufacturing sector of India. He also informed about promoting the wooden toys manufactured in Varanasi as a Parliamentarian.

PM Modi lamented the import of toys in India even though the people have been skilled in making toys for generations and the nation has a rich tradition. He pointed out the Indian toys market was overtaken by toys manufactured in foreign countries as Indian toys were not promoted and artisans were not given help to adapt to the modern world. Underlining his determination to change this, the Prime Minister recalled appealing to toy makers across the country to support the cause which led to a significant increase in the export of toys.

"UP has the potential to become India's largest tourism hub", the Prime Minister said, noting that every person in the country wants to visit Varanasi and Ayodhya today drawing lakhs of visitors and tourists. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, unprecedented opportunities are being created for small entrepreneurs, airline companies and hotel-restaurant owners in the state. PM Modi also touched upon UP's improved local, national and international connectivity and highlighted the cruise service via Varanasi.

He also noted that the Kumbh Mela will be organized in 2025. The Prime Minister said a large number of jobs will be created in the tourism and hospitality sector in the coming times.

This was fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023. The projects relate to a range of sectors including education and food processing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)