Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday released a coffee table book chronicling tribal revolts in pre-independence era in the state, on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

The state's Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI) came up with the 340-page book, titled “The Tribal Revolts: Tribal Heroes of Freedom Movement and the Tribal Rebellions of Chhattisgarh”, officials said.

The book contains well-designed illustrations elucidating the life of tribal heroes and freedom fighters, who fought for their jal-jungle-zameen (water-forest-land).

Baghel released the Hindi and English versions of the book during a function at his official residence here to mark World Tribal Day, they said.

The Hindi version of the book titled “Aadi Vidroh: Chhattisgarh Ke Adivasi Vidroh evam Swatantrata Sangram ke Adivasi Jannayak” was launched to mark the 75th year of India's independence being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', they said.

"Though many have documented major tribal movements that took place in the pre-independence era, this book gives a well-researched and well-documented account of tribal heroes and freedom fighters, who played active roles in revolts and rebellions in the state," Director of TRTI Shammi Abidi told PTI.

The book, divided in nine chapters, provides a detailed insight on 15 tribal revolts beginning with the historic Halba Revolt in Bastar in 1774 to the Indian Independence in 1947, she said.

The Bhoomkal Revolt of 1910, the first war of Independence of 1857 and revolts and rebellions of Meria, Muria, Tarapur, Surguja, Lingagiri, Koi, Paralkot, Bhopalpatnam etc. that rarely find a passing reference in the mainstream Indian history were prominently featured in the book, Abidi said.

Apart from prominent tribal heroes Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, Veer Gundadhur and Ramadin Gond, the book covered stories of some unsung heroes like Sukhdev Patar, who significantly contributed to the freedom struggle but slipped into history's shadows, she said.

Patar spearheaded the 'Jhanda (flag) Satyagrah' in 1923 in Durgukondal, which is now in Kanker district, against the British rule. He was arrested and fined by the British, but was only declared a freedom fighter recently by the chief minister during his visit to the district as a part of his public interaction drive, Abidi said.

The book also contains interviews of descendants of tribal heroes, she said.

The book is a glowing tribute to all martyrs and tribal heroes who made Independence a reality through their constant rebellious mood, heroic and undying fervour for water-forest-land, she said, adding that the book will be kept in the TRTI's library for the public.

Meanwhile, 44 booklets on tribal festivals, cuisines and art and culture prepared by the TRTI were also released by the chief minister, officials said.

