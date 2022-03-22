New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): On World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation is undertaking numerous measures to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for citizens.

The PM tweeted, "On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens."

He further said, "Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conservation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water."

Water Day looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation.

This year, the focus is on preserving groundwater levels. (ANI)

