Banda, Sep 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, ended her life by hanging herself as she was worried over domestic problems, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chilla village, they added.

"Rajni (28), a resident of Chilla village, hanged herself along with her daughter Shalini (2)," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

So far it has emerged that the woman was worried over her domestic problems, he said, adding her family members are being questioned.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

