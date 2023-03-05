Agartala, Mar 3 (PTI) Expressing concern over the recent cases of post-poll attacks in Tripura, the CPI(M) on Sunday urged Chief Secretary J K Sinha to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter and find ways to end the violence.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had recently issued direction to the police to take stringent action against those found involved in political clashes.

"Today, we have met the chief secretary and handed over a memorandum, giving details of the scale of post-poll attacks mounted on the CPI(M) leaders and workers since March 2. As many as 658 incidents have been reported to us till the date," said CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, addressing a press conference here.

He claimed that three persons, who were unwell, “could not bear the shock of the post-poll violence and died”.

"A CPI(M) delegation called upon the chief secretary to convene an all-party meeting to put an end to the violence. An appeal should be made to all to stop these clashes. It will be of help if the chief minister attends the meeting, too," Chaudhary told reporters.

The senior CPI(M) leader further said that leaders of the Left and the Congress had been trying to meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya since Saturday to seek his intervention.

"Unfortunately, the governor has not given us an appointment as yet," he said.

The ruling BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, four less than it did in the last elections, but its ally IPFT's tally dipped to one from eight.

The Tipra Motha emerged as the second largest party in the state by bagging 13 seats, while the CPI(M)'s tally, too, slipped to 11 from 16 the last time. The Congress, which had failed to open its account in 2018, secured three seats this time.

