Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Ranchi on Wednesday to honour Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who lost his life in the line of duty in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector.

Two soldiers lost their lives in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Laleali area of Akhnoor Sector on Tuesday, the Army said.

Senior officials, family members, and dignitaries gathered to pay their final respects to the fallen officer.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar said, "The government is working proactively and Jharkhand is proud of the sacrifice made by Capt Karamjit Singh Bakshi. His sacrifice will not go in vain..."

Jharkhand Minister for Finance Radha Krishna Kishore conveyed the government's condolences and paid tribute to the sacrifice made by Capt. Bakshi. "The Governor has also expressed grief; the entire Cabinet is also deeply saddened by this incident..."

He added, "We are also proud of the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi... The State Government stands in support of the bereaved family."

According to a post on X from the Army's White Knight Corps, the blast occurred while the soldiers were conducting fence patrol operations along the border.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," the post further read.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday termed the incident as "sad" and said that Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This was a conspiracy hatched by terrorists from across the border. This is a very sad incident. Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and that is why they keep carrying out such incidents... The army is on alert and as a result, there is peace on the border... This is the result of some enemies of the country colluding with Pakistan," Gupta told ANI.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure 'zero infiltration' from the International Border with Pakistan by strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies while chairing a high-level Jammu and Kashmir security review meeting here in the national capital.

He directed the BSF, the border guarding force mandated to guard the 3323 km India-Pakistan border, to adopt strong vigil, strengthen the border grid and use advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding to stop infiltration menace. (ANI)

