New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday demanded to register an FIR against police officers for failing to register an FIR in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, DCW said, "It's been 5 days but the Delhi Police did not register an FIR on the complaint of Wrestlers regarding sexual harassment. This is Illegal. Section 166 A (C) IPC of the law says that if the policeman does not register an FIR for sexual harassment, an FIR can be lodged against him. We have sent a recommendation to file an FIR against the guilty police officers."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Women's Commission issued a set of recommendations for the Delhi Police. The statement said, "The Commission is deeply disturbed by the brazen and illegal act of Delhi Police in failing to register an FIR in the current matter despite serious allegations of sexual harassment by the complainants (who include a minor) against the accused person. The Commission wishes to remind Delhi Police that it is duty-bound as per law to urgently register an FIR in the matter and ensure the safety of the survivors. ln failing to do so, Delhi Police will appear to be deliberately and intentionally thwarting justice and compromising the safety of the survivors, which shall warrant strong action against the officers of the Delhi Police."

The statement further added that an FIR must be registered immediately in the matter of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by incorporating relevant sections of POCSO and IPC.

"The accused person should be immediately arrested and the matter should be properly investigated. FIR must be registered immediately in the matter of threatening calls received by the survivors and their families", the statement said.

The commission also added that the accused persons including the police officers and government officials should be suspended.

"The accused persons including officers of Delhi Police and Sports Ministry should be suspended and proper investigation should take place. The survivors and their families should be provided with proper security immediately. FIR should be registered under Section 166 A Clause (c) IPC against concerned police officials for failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers including a minor girl", the commission said in the statement.

The commission has also asked the police to look into the matter immediately and send an action taken report.

"This is a severe issue which warrants urgent and exemplary action. Please look into the matter and provide an action taken report to the Commission", reads the statement. (ANI)

