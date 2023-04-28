New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers alllegedly by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This comes six days after the star wrestlers started protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Delhi DCP Pranav Tayal told ANI that two FIRs have been registered based on the complaints of female wrestlers.

"Two FIRs registered in Connaught Place Police Station over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," DCP said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, he said.

This comes after the Delhi Police on Friday, apprised the Supreme Court that it will register an FIR by Friday evening based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

Top wrestlers have resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site, near the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the grapplers held a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present in the march. (ANI)

