Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Marathi writer Nanda Khare on Friday said he would not accept the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel "Udya" (Tomorrow), as he had received enough love already from readers.

The prestigious literary awards were announced earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Khare said, "I have received enough love from readers. I had decided four years ago not to accept any awards. I therefore do not wish to accept the Sahitya Akademi award."

