Kochi, Aug 16 (PTI) Well-known writer and Kerala Sahitya Academy awardee Narayan died on Tuesday, family sources said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt To Bring Food Truck Policy on Lines of US, UK, Says Manish Sisodia.

He was 81.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha Takes out Tiranga Yatra with Nathuram Godse’s Photographs on Independence Day 2022 in Muzaffarnagar.

Narayan, belonging to Malayarayar tribe, is considered as Kerala's first tribal novelist. He had worked with the Postal Department and retired in 1995.

His novel 'Kocharethi', published in 1998, won the Sahitya Academy award in 1999.

The novel depicts the history and traditions of the Malayarayar tribal community in Kerala in the 20th century. Its English translation by Catherine Thankamma won the Economist Crossword Book Award in 2011.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, among others, condoled the death.

"His writings on living conditions of tribal communities were a reflection of their life experiences," Vijayan said.

Satheesan said Narayan was able to present the life experiences of the Malayarayar community before society through his novel 'Kocharethi'.

"Even though 'Kocharethi' was the first novel of Narayan, he received many awards for the same. That novel has been translated into several languages and made part of the curriculum by many universities. His demise is an irreparable loss to Malayalam literature," Satheesan said.

Narayan has penned eight novels including 'Kocharethi' and numerous short stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)