Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): Noted writer and poet from Kerala, Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, passed away at 63 on the night of Wednesday.

Rajeevan was under treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode due to liver and kidney-related disease.

He has penned several poems, stories and essays in English and Malayalam.

His two novels were adapted into films as 'Paleri Manikyam; oru pathira kolapathakathinte katha' and 'KTN Kottoor, Ezhuthum Jeevithavum'.

He had also worked as a journalist and was later appointed Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Calicut University.

Born in Kottoor in the Kozhikode district, he was a recipient of several major literary honours, including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

His mortal remains were kept in the Kozhikode town hall for the public.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed his grief over Rajeevan's demise.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed his grief over Rajeevan's demise.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "A great talent is extinguished. Sad to learn that T.P. Rajeevan, poet, writer, & scholar, died early this morning. He was an early admirer of my work; my regard for him was equally high. When I first contested in 2009 he organised a group of writers & intellectuals to support me." (ANI)

