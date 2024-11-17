Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Describing literature as an ever-flowing river whose course is never obstructed, Sahitya Academi awardee Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said no writer or poet will be forever alive but their literary works will stand the scrutiny of time, speaking for themselves.

Mukhopadhyay was delivering his address at the three-day 10th Appejay Bangla Sahitya Samman here which ended Sunday.

"Literature is like a flowing river which originates from hills and keeps flowing through turns and bends but never stops. People who practise literature and arts will stop along their life's course one day but their works will continue to captivate readers for ages. Like rivers from mountains which reach the plain but never cease on their path," he said.

The 89-year-old author of acclaimed literary works like 'Manabjamin' 'Ghunpoka' and 'Manojder Adhbut Bari' said the communication with the internal self, the conscience of the writer, poet and painter gives birth to a work of art.

"The exercise of writing is fraught with pains, anguish and mental exhaustion but the overwhelming feeling and experience is one of relief, that is exhilarating, cathartic experience at the end," observed the Ananda Purashkar winner.

Mukhopadhyay said while there had been movements for literature and for arts in the past, that is conspicuously absent now.

"Movement for literature has not been witnessed in contemporary times," he said without elaborating.

Those "not having much work to do" in a materialistic sense, turn out to be "poets and writers and I ask them to carry on without much worry. The world needs such people," he said in a lighter vein.

Eminent poet Subodh Sarkar, who was also present, said if someone has love for literature, it will not bother him in which language that has been written - Bengali, English, Spanish whatever.

Sarkar said literary meets are important to foster love for literature, for written words among youngsters "which is becoming rare in the present age of social media."

The Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), curated by Oxford Bookstores, was held from November 15 to 17.

The three-day literary extravaganza brought together renowned names in Bengali literature and arts.

The 14 expertly curated sessions explored diverse themes, from children's literature to politics, cinema, poetry, sports, and the centenary celebrations of prominent Bengali literary figures.

