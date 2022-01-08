Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A complaint has been submitted in Marine Drive police station in Mumbai against unidentified persons over a bogus promotion-cum-transfer order of five additional collectors, an official said on Saturday.

The issue came to light when these five officials got this bogus order after which a written complaint was made in Marine Drive police station by state government authorities, he said.

The application has been received and a probe was underway, following which an FIR will be registered against unidentified persons for cheating and forgery, he added.

