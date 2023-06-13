New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) It is "wrong" if attempts were made to scuttle farmers' protests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday, after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey alleged the government here threatened to stop the company's India operations if posts critical of the ruling dispensation during the agitation were not removed.

In an interview, Dorsey alleged that during the farmers' protest the government also threatened to raid the homes of Twitter employees if the company didn't listen to what was being told.

Also Read | Tata Steel Plant Accident: 19 Injured After Accident at Meramandali Blast Furnace Power Plant in Dhenkanal District.

"It is unfair... if someone tried to scuttle the farmers' protests, it is wrong," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event here.

Dorsey's statement evoked a sharp rebuttal from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who termed it an "outright lie".

Also Read | AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Out at bie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in: Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Manabadi 1st and 2nd Year Inter Supplementary Exam Results, Know How To Check.

The Minister of State for IT tweeted that Dorsey's Twitter regime "had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law".

"No one went to jail nor was twitter 'shutdown'," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also came down heavily on the former Twitter CEO, saying the social media company was in violation of laws between 2020-2022 when Dorsey was at the helm of affairs.

Latching onto Dorsey's allegations, the Congress said the government should stop "suppressing" social media and journalists and alleged that there cannot be bigger proof of the "weakening of democracy" in the country by targeting institutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)