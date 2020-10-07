Mangaluru, Oct 7 (PTI): The Karnataka government is likely to allow traditional 'Yakshagana' (dance-drama) performances to start by November-end, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said.

Addressing a meeting at the deputy commissioners office here on Tuesday, the Minister sought preparations for theannual'Thirugata' or Yakshagana tours, which would be allowed to be conducted from next month, by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Yakshagana 'Bhagawata' Patla Satish Shetty and other artistes, including Ujire Ashok Bhat and Seetharam Kumar, apprised the Minister of the plight of artistesdue to the suspension of shows this year.

Kateel temple managing trustee Hari Asranna also attended the meeting.

Around 20 professional Yakshagana Melas are conducted in Dakshina Kannada district every year. More than a thousand artistes participate in the melas that also employ several associates as workers.

Poojary asked the artistes to make advance preparations for the melas in time. The state government would extend support to all the artistes who are facing difficulties, he said.

Yakshagana, dance-drama of the South, is associated most strongly with the state of Karnataka.

Traditionally, Yakshagana was performed in the open air by all-male troupes sponsored by various Hindu temples.

