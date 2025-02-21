New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The 'Modi Story' shared a video on Instagram, lauding the efforts of the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, saying that the Yamuna clean-up began even before the government was sworn-in.

The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years and days before Rekha Gupta assumed office as Chief Minister of the city-state, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting after which a directive was issued to clean Yamuna.

Subsequently, the 'Modi story' said that PM Modi had vowed to make Yamuna the identity of the national capital.

It said this action regarding Yamuna cleaning comes from PM Modi's long legacy of prompt decisions.

"The moment Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, his first step was releasing Narmada waters into Sabarmati (River). Sworn in the morning, and by evening, the waters flowed that marked the beginning of the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront project, which remains Ahmedabad's pride and symbol," 'Modi Story' posted on Instagram.

The 'Modi Story' is a volunteer-driven initiative aiming to connect the dots of the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta, her ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders attended the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva was also present at the religious event at the Vasudev Ghat.

"Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we recalled our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, and it will be our priority," Rekha Gupta said.

Sachdeva said that the party had made a promise regarding Yamuna. "Maa Yamuna has blessed us. BJP's Delhi government will work to ensure that Yamuna is clean," he said.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. (ANI)

