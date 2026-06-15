India News | Yamuna Cleanup Drive Held Across 28 Delhi Ghats: CM Rekha Gupta Urges Public Participation

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the mega Yamuna cleaning drive was carried out across 28 ghats in the national capital, with thousands of people taking part in the initiative aimed at cleaning the river and improving its surroundings.

Speaking about the campaign, Gupta said people from all age groups, including children and senior citizens, participated in the cleanliness drive.

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"A mega Yamuna cleaning drive was launched on Sunday at 28 Ghats in Delhi, with thousands of people participating in the cleanup. I noted that from children to the elderly, everyone participated in the cleanliness drive," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the nature of waste collected during the exercise, Gupta said, "What we found there were plastic bags, worship material, and broken idols. What is the solution to this? I think conducting such cleanliness drives regularly is needed."

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The Chief Minister said waste management measures would be planned according to the type of waste being generated and found at the riverfront locations.

"We will need to do waste management specific to each kind of item found there," Gupta said.

She also appealed to citizens to actively participate in efforts to keep the Yamuna clean and support ongoing environmental initiatives.

The Delhi government is working on cleaning the Yamuna and is advancing the process through sewage treatment plants (STPs). As part of the broader effort, the government plans to clean the riverbank and undertake plantation drives by planting saplings with the objective of making Delhi clean and green.

In a personal appeal, the Chief Minister stressed that worship materials should be disposed of properly, noting that such items are revered and should be handled responsibly after use.

Earlier on Sunday the CM also participated in the campaign and thanked all volunteers for helping out.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the youth, sanitation workers, volunteers, social organizations, and more than 500 institutions and NGO partners associated with this campaign who stepped forward for the cleanliness of Delhi's 28 Yamuna ghats. I also participated in the Mega Cleanliness Drive organized at the Geeta Colony Ghat. Today, thousands of people came together to reaffirm the resolve that the Yamuna and its clean ghats are the shared responsibility of us all. Let us continue to advance this campaign to make the Yamuna pristine and its ghats clean through public participation," she said.

The Yamuna cleaning drive forms part of the government's ongoing efforts to improve the condition of the river through public participation, waste management and environmental conservation measures. (ANI)

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