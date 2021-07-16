New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday expressed his condolence over the death of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants.

The Indian photojournalist, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was killed in Kandahar province while on a reporting assignment. He was embedded with Afghan security forces, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday.

"His death is shocking and untimely. One of the most promising photo journalists, Danish Siddique leaves behind an extraordinary record of the times. Condolences to his family and friends," Yechury tweeted.

Siddiqui won international accolades for his picture of the burning pyres of victims of coronavirus pandemic in India.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

