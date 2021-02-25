Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the B S Yediyurappa Ministry in Karnataka was the "worst government" he had seen his political life and it has to be removed.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who has been hitting out at the government over various issues, also said there was no government in the state as it was "totally dead".

"There is no government in Karnataka today, there is some kind of anarchy. There is no government at all, the government is totally dead," he claimed.

Speaking at a party meeting here, the former chief minister alleged no development activities were taking place in the state because of this.

"Not even one paisa of work is happening....if you ask for funds, they (government) say because of corona there is no money," he said.

For measures to tackle the pandemic they have taken a loan of Rs 36,000 crore. "They might have spent Rs 6,000 crore or 7,000 crore on corona, 50 per cent of which or even more they have swallowed (pocketed)," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah compared Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, comparing it to a "Dakota bus".

He urged Congress workers and Sharath Bachegowda, an independent MLA from Hoskote, who extended support to the party on Thursday along with his followers, to sharply oppose what he called anti-people policies of the BJP government. PTI

