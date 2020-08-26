Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Light to moderate rains occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, while the Meteorological Department issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for the next two days.

The Shimla MeT Centre has forecast rains in the hill state till September 1 but it issued a yellow weather warning for August 27 and 28 for heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in low and middle hills.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Dalhousie received 30 mm of rain, followed by 28 mm in Chamba, 27 mm in Banjar, 9 mm in Shimla, 8 mm in Manali, 7 mm in Dharamshala and 2 mm in Kangra, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Una remained the hottest place in the state with a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The rainfall in August till now was recorded as normal in the state except the high hills, Singh said, adding that the high hills received only two to three mm rain this month which was 98 per cent less than the normal rain.

The visibility in Shimla and Manali is likely to be poor due to low valley cloud on Thursday and Friday, he added.

