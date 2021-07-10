Hardoi (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said his party has yet not taken a call on contesting the next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, triggering speculation that his party may partner with the former chief minister's outfit for the polls.

“In politics, people meet each other. I have met Rajbhar, Akhilesh Yadav and whatever is in the interest of UP will be done,” Sanjay Singh said in Hardoi, where he came to start AAP's membership drive.

After inaugurating the party office here, he told reporter said that a government does not belong to any particular caste or religion.

“The government should be for 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and there is no place for vendetta in politics,” he said.

He said the slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” given by the BJP is not visible on the ground.

Uttar Pradesh will not develop with works being done in the interests of any particular caste or religion, he said.

He also took a dig at the panchayat polls in the state, saying the process has not been “free and fair”.

“There were kidnapping and shooting incidents. Clothes of women are being torn,” the AAP leader said, adding had there been direct elections for the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs, people would have given a befitting reply to the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)