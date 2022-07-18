Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has so far not received the action taken report from the Telangana police on some cases of rape against minor girls including the gangrape of a teen reported in the city recently, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma said here on Monday.

Sharma said she will be meeting the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Tuesday in this regard and also on the pending cases.

Expressing concern over the "increasing" rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad district, the NCW in June had asked Telangana police to directly intervene in the matter and send a detailed report on the steps taken by the state to ensure safety and security of females.

The NCW had said it came across an article that reported that five cases of rape against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week.

Sharma had written to the Telangana DGP to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

"Tomorrow, I am meeting the Telangana DGP on the pending cases. We have few pending cases on which the police have not responded to us," Sharma, told reporters here.

"Cases of rape increased in recent past. I also gave statement in Delhi that in Telangana such cases (of rape of minors) are increasing. There were...some powerful people involved in those cases and because of that we have not got the action taken report (ATR) till now...So, tomorrow when I will meet the DGP, I am going to ask him on it," she said.

Six persons- one 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with law)- were apprehended in connection with the sensational teen gangrape case here. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28.

One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in rape, police earlier said.

The NCW Chairperson, who was in the city, interacted with petitioners at the "Mahila Darbar" held at the Raj Bhavan along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Unfortunately, I have seen in Telangana there are many pending cases not only with us but before the Governor also", Sharma said.

