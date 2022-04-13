Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Additional Solicitor General (ASG) YJ Dastoor at Calcutta High Court has resigned from his post.

He has sent his resignation letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Among many important cases, the Birbhum, Rampurhat incident was the last where he fought for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The Calcutta High Court on April 8 handed over Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) saying that the case is interlinked with the arson at Birbhum's Rampurhat which resulted in the death of nine persons.

As many as nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

All the bodies were charred to death beyond recognition. The bodies were immediately shifted to Rampurhat College and Hospital for holding post-mortem examination. (ANI)

