Rishikesh, Oct 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old yoga enthusiast from the US was allegedly raped here several times by a local resident, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Motilal Vora Death News is ‘Fake’, Son Arun Vora Issues Clarification Amid Spread of Rumours.

As per the case registered by the victim, Rishikesh resident Abhinav Roy sneaked into her room through her balcony and raped her on October 5, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge R K Saklani said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'India Will Always Support Our Afghan Sisters and Brothers in Their Quest for Peace'.

He had established sexual contact with her by calling her to his flat several times before the October 5 incident, the official said.

The woman's love of drug and yoga brought her close to Roy, he said.

The woman complained that pressure was being mounted on her by the father of the accused to withdraw the case, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)